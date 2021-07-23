Amazon Seller Pleads Guilty To DVD Price-Fixing

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that a Tennessee man has pled guilty to criminal charges for agreeing with others to fix the prices of DVDs and Blu-ray Discs sold through Amazon's third-party marketplace. The agency said in a statement that David Camp of Sweetwater, Tennessee, has pled guilty to one count for violation of the Sherman Act's prong barring unreasonable restraints of trade. Camp is the first individual to be charged in an ongoing criminal investigation, the DOJ said. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said Americans deserve the benefits of competitive...

