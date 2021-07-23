Natural History Museum Sues For COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The American Museum of Natural History sued Affiliated FM Insurance Co. on Friday, claiming the insurer wrongly denied it coverage for the millions of dollars in losses it suffered when it was forced to close its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 150-year-old New York institution said physical damage caused by the virus and government shutdown orders kept it closed for six months in 2020, the longest closure in its history. As a result of the "near-total" loss of access to the facility, it lost more than $37 million in gross earnings and expenses that it is owed under an...

