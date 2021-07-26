Mich. Casino Says Virus In Air Is Direct Physical Loss

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The owner of the MotorCity Casino Hotel has fought back against a Zurich affiliate insurer's bid to dismiss its $270 million COVID-19 coverage suit in Michigan federal court, asserting that the virus' presence in the venue's interior air caused a covered direct physical loss. Detroit Entertainment LLC said Friday in its brief opposing American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s same-day motion to toss the suit that the coronavirus' presence at the casino hotel creates dangerous conditions that make the property unsafe for business operations. The company's all-risk policy covers "physical loss of or damage to property" due to communicable diseases, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS