'High Hemp' CBD Seller Sues Rival Over 'Hemp High' Branding

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida company that sells CBD products under the brand name High Hemp has sued a competitor in Texas federal court for willful trademark infringement, claiming its use of the name Hemp High is intentionally similar and is meant to create consumer confusion. The complaint was filed Friday by JPG Herbal LLC, a company that has sold cannabis products under the brand name High Hemp since 2016. JPG alleges that Texas-based Lone Star Distro and Co. LLC intentionally began using the reversed name, Hemp High, to sell its own cannabis products. "Lone Star has intentionally adopted the confusingly similar Hemp High mark...

