NY Anti-Eviction Law No Longer Justified, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Several New York landlords and their trade group are urging the Second Circuit to reverse a June ruling keeping the state's coronavirus pandemic anti-eviction law alive, claiming the lower court misapplied case law and that eviction protections are no longer justified. U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown's reliance on the 1905 Supreme Court decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld a state law requiring smallpox vaccination, ignored more recent disqualifying decisions, the Rent Stabilization Association, or RSA, and co-plaintiffs said in a brief Friday. What's more, they claimed, New York's COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act — currently in place...

