Texas Justices Asked To Weigh Fracking Fire Coverage Row

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. wants the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on its dispute with other insurers over a $24 million bill for a fracking well fire, saying a lower court erred by ordering a proportional allocation of coverage. The insurer said in a petition for review Friday that the lower court's opinion departed from Texas law and precedent by ordering the pro-rata coverage, disregarding straightforward principles by assuming insurance clauses conflicted with one another without addressing the fact that one of the policies explicitly said it was primary coverage. Ironshore said that the lower court had failed to analyze...

