Sky Gets Bad Faith Trademark Ruling Nixed On Appeal

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- Sky Ltd. did not act in bad faith by registering broad coverage trademark protections for computer services given the British telecommunications giant has a substantial software business, an English appeals court ruled Monday. The Court of Appeal has overturned findings in favor of Seattle software company SkyKick that Sky had applied partly in bad faith for trademarks to cover products that it had no plans to use. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) A three-judge Court of Appeal panel overturned the trial judge's findings that Sky had applied partly in bad faith for trademarks to cover products that the company had no plans to...

