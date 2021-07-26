Chancery Denies Fast Track For Iconix Tender Offer Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor on Monday denied a proposed class request to fast-track a preliminary injunction bid targeting Iconix Brand Group Inc.'s proposed $585 million go-private acquisition by Lancer Capital LLC, rejecting arguments that the deal violated corporate anti-takeover provisions. Ruling after telephone arguments — and with a Friday midnight deadline looming on a Lancer tender offer — Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said that attorneys for stockholder Apostle Mamakas and the proposed class failed to make a plausible argument for expediting action on a motion to enjoin the tender offer. The suit behind the fast-track request, filed on July 21, argues that Iconix's...

