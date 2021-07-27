HMRC Sued For Handing Telecom Contract To Amazon

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 11:38 PM BST) -- HM Revenue & Customs violated European Union and basic procurement law when awarding contracts for telecommunication services to Amazon and a second provider, a British tech company told a London court. The tech company, MMGRP Ltd., was not given a fair opportunity to continue providing the services to HMRC and suffered lost profits as a result, it said in a claim filed with the High Court on Wednesday. MMGRP provided voice and messaging services to HMRC using global telecommunications networks starting in 2015, according to the claim. The company was able to deliver messages such as tax filing deadlines to users...

