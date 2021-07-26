Best Buy Wants 'Illegal' $1.9M Ga. Injury Judgment Wiped Out

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Best Buy Stores LP is asking a Georgia state trial court to throw out a $1.9 million default judgment against it in a suit by a worker who alleges her leg was crushed by a forklift, saying the judgment is illegal under Georgia law and violates constitutional due process. In a motion filed Friday, Best Buy said that because the damages award to Kenyasha Mincey was entered "jointly and severally" against four different Best Buy entities, it cannot stand, as in 2005 Georgia's law changed to require any damages be apportioned specifically to each entity involved and prohibited joint liability....

