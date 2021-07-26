NYC Atty Groups Sue To Force Assigned Counsel Pay Raise

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Seven bar associations in New York City asked a New York state court Monday to force the state and city to increase salaries for private counsel assigned to represent indigent defendants, saying they haven't raised salaries in 17 years, which hurts the defendants' constitutional rights. In the 48-page complaint filed in New York Supreme Court, the New York County Lawyers Association and six other local attorney groups blamed the state and the city for an "exodus" of attorneys from assigned counsel roles that they say is due to the government's refusal to raise wages. "The state and city of New York...

