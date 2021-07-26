Trader Seeks Class Cert. In Ethanol Pricing Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Swiss energy trader has asked for class certification in its suit against agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co. for allegedly manipulating the ethanol price in Chicago, which the trader says caused millions in damages. Trading firm AOT Holding AG requested class certification on Friday, claiming that it and other plaintiffs in the suit meet all the prerequisites necessary to bind them together. The request was filed alongside more than two dozen exhibits that were sealed by the court. The motion comes nearly two years after the trader first filed suit against Archer Daniels, claiming that the company executed a scheme...

