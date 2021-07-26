Hologic Gets Minerva Patent Axed Just Before Del. Trial

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court has invalidated a Minerva patent covering a surgical device that treats abnormal menstrual bleeding just two weeks before an infringement trial against Hologic, concluding that the invention was shown to the public more than a year before it was patented. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, visiting from Nebraska, said Minerva Surgical Inc.'s patent is invalid under the on-sale bar, meaning Hologic Inc. and its Cytyc Surgical Products LLC unit will not have to face a jury on Aug. 9 as scheduled. More specifically, the judge faulted a prototype that Minerva used at a trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS