SEC Says Driver Shared Stock Tips From Overheard M&A Talk

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A pair of Texans must pay nearly $100,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the federal regulator accused them of insider trading, alleging one of them tipped his co-workers after hearing his boss talking about a proposed acquisition of another company in 2018. In a Friday litigation release, the SEC claimed that Alan L. Alexander, 61, and Tan V. Kha, 48, became privy to details about their employers' plan to acquire another business after Alexander learned about the deal while driving the president of their company, which is unnamed in the complaint, back from an industry conference in 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS