Boston Defense Attys Welcome Friendlier DOJ Under Rollins

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Local Boston defense attorneys hailed the Biden administration's selection of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as Massachusetts' next U.S. attorney, saying the progressive prosecutor has the potential to curb excessive white collar sentences and bring about "seismic change" to the high-profile office. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the former federal prosecutor would replace Trump appointee Andrew Lelling, who led the office through major white collar prosecutions like the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal and took an aggressive approach to immigration, drug and gun cases. Defense attorneys said Rollins will likely shift away from such cases and devote even more...

