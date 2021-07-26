Quartet Of Life Sciences Cos. Prepare For $526M In IPOs

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Four life sciences companies made plans Monday to raise a collective $526 million in their initial public offerings with help from Goodwin, Cooley and Wilson Sonsini. Nuvalent Inc., represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, said it plans to raise $151 million; Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is planning a $150 million IPO guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC; RxSight Inc., also advised by Wilson Sonsini, hopes to bring in about $125 million and Cooley LLP-led Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. plans to raise $100 million, according to their respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cancer-focused biopharmaceutical Nuvalent said it plans...

