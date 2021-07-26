Companies Strike Deal To End Mitsubishi Patent War

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology company Oppo has struck a deal with an intellectual property management company to end their global dispute over 3G and 4G cellular technology, with Oppo licensing the Mitsubishi Electric Corp. standard-essential patents. The deal between Oppo and Sisvel International SA, which owns some of the patents, came just over a month after a London judge ruled in one of those cases that two of three patents Mitsubishi and Sisvel asserted against a slew of Chinese phone makers — including Oppo Mobile UK Ltd. — were both valid and essential to the LTE wireless standards. The same court found in April that the third patent isn't essential to 4G telecom standards following a...

