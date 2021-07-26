Price-Fix 'Common Thread' Links Glenmark To Teva, DOJ Says

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Glenmark cannot sever the criminal price-fixing case against it from the allegations brought against fellow generic drugmaker Teva, the U.S. Department of Justice told a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday, arguing that Glenmark's bid for separate proceedings ignores significant overlap in the charges against the companies. While Glenmark contends that a single cholesterol drug ties the charges against it to claims of a broader price-fixing conspiracy, with Teva in the center, the DOJ's Antitrust Division countered that despite separate alleged arrangements between the two drugmakers and others who've already cut deals with prosecutors, the arrangements also "share many features that make joinder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS