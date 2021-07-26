Copyright Deposit Is No Takings Clause Violation, Judge Says

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tore apart a niche publisher's constitutional challenge to the Copyright Act's deposit requirements and turned down an argument that the high court's recent ruling on unconstitutional takings would be any help to their case. After almost three years in her court, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Friday that Valancourt Books LLC did not, ultimately, have a case against federal copyright laws that date to 1790. The publisher, whose case was taken up by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit libertarian legal group, has said it plans to appeal. "At bottom, Valancourt is asking this court...

