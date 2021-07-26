Mall Developer's Asbestos Caused Cancer, Calif. Judge Told

Law360, San Francisco (July 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A widow's attorney told a California state judge during opening statements in a bench trial Monday that a shopping mall developer negligently exposed her husband to asbestos, which contributed to him developing colon cancer, but the company's counsel argued that her husband's cancer most likely resulted from an unhealthy lifestyle. Shopping center developer TRZ Realty LLC — which was formerly known as Trizek Realty and was jointly acquired by the Blackstone Group and Brookfield Properties Corp. for $4.8 billion in 2006 — told San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer that there's no evidence that the colon cancer developed by Dolores Duty's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS