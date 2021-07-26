King & Spalding Adds EPA, Haynes And Boone Vet In Austin

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has brought aboard a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional counsel with nearly three decades of experience in environmental law as a partner in its Austin, Texas, office from Haynes and Boone LLP, the firm announced Monday. Suzanne Wilson, formerly Suzanne Murray, will work within King & Spalding's government matters group on the environmental, health and safety team. She had been with Haynes and Boone since 2015 and brings with her 18 years of experience working within the EPA. At the agency, she started as a staff attorney before working her way up to serving as regional...

