Watchdog Says DOD Lagging On PFAS Study, Mitigation

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has potentially exposed people and the environment to harm from so-called forever chemicals, despite having guidance and policies in place designed to manage pollution risks, according to a watchdog agency. The DOD Office of Inspector General completed a review of the department's policies and actions relating to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, called forever chemicals due to their longevity in the human body and the environment. The report, released on Friday, said that while PFAS are used in many industries, some of them are more heavily used by the military — in particular, aqueous film-forming...

