House OKs $15.6B DOI Budget With $4B For Tribal Programs

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The House on Thursday approved a $15.6 billion budget for the U.S. Department of the Interior, including $4 billion to increase spending for tribal health, housing, environmental and education programs. The $600 billion funding package, which advanced on a 219-208 vote, adds $2.3 billion more to the Department of the Interior's budget than last year's amount, though the amount is $240 million below what President Joe Biden proposed in April. Meanwhile, the $4 billion set aside for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education and Office of the Special Trustee is $507 million more than the 2021 budget and...

