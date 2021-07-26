Bipartisan Senator Group Wants False Claims Act Tweaks

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation on Monday that would place additional evidentiary and potentially cost requirements on False Claims Act defendants and allow whistleblowers to weigh in before the government can seek to dismiss their FCA cases. S. 2428, the False Claims Amendments Act of 2021, is intended to stop "fraudsters" from arguing that continued payment from the government is enough to show that alleged false claims weren't material to the government, among a number of other tweaks to FCA law, said the senators, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The legislation would apply both to new cases and...

