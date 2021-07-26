Mass. Court Won't Reinstate Botched Medical Procedure Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a physician of botching a woman's medical procedure that caused nerve damage, rejecting the woman's argument that a revival of the suit was warranted due to newly discovered evidence. A three-judge Appeals Court panel upheld a Worcester County judge's dismissal of a suit alleging that Dr. J. Diego Lozano and another physician negligently performed a 2015 procedure called an angiogram to treat patient Sylvia Colon's brain aneurysm, causing permanent nerve damage in the patient's leg and resulting in decreased mobility and pain. A state medical malpractice tribunal had...

