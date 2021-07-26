Chubb Sues Contractor For $2.5M In NYC Cement Spill

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A contractor and property manager owe Chubb Insurance more than $2.5 million for damage done to a couple's New York apartment during construction at a nearby building, the company said in court documents filed in state court. Vector Building Corp. and 401 West Property Owners LLC were negligent in renovating an upscale West Village complex near the home of Simon and Margaret Freakley, which led to damage the insurer is still paying to fix, said Chubb's suit, filed Friday. Specifically, Chubb said, the New Jersey-based Vector, a residential and commercial contractor, failed to properly and safely use a concrete mixer while...

