Split 9th Circ. Denies Deportation Review Of Vague Conviction

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Monday denied a Mexican woman's petition for review of her deportation, which was previously blocked due to the ambiguous nature of her drug conviction, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that an unclear conviction alone cannot save an applicant's case. Aracely Marinelarena's case landed before the Ninth Circuit three times, most recently after the Supreme Court erased her victory there in light of its March ruling in Pereida v. Barr, which held that a man facing deportation over a misdemeanor conviction bore the burden of proving that his conviction didn't prevent him from seeking cancellation of...

