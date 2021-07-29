Bayer To Set Aside Another $4.5B For Future Roundup Claims

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Bayer AG's CEO told investors in a call Thursday morning that the company is setting aside an additional $4.5 billion to cover its potential exposure for future claims from plaintiffs alleging they developed cancer after using its Roundup weedkiller. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann held the call to update investors on a five-point plan announced in May to deal with potential future claims, saying that the future of the litigation hinges in large part on whether it succeeds in appealing a recent case to the U.S. Supreme Court. "It is important for the company, our owners and our customers that we move on...

