Bezos Says Blue Origin Will Absorb $2B Hit For NASA Deal

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Blue Origin on Monday urged NASA to open up to competition a lunar lander contract previously awarded to SpaceX, saying it will absorb $2 billion in related costs if the agency also awards it a slot on the deal. NASA's "last-minute" decision in April to award a single $2.89 billion contract for further development of the Human Landing System, or HLS, to SpaceX created unnecessary risk for the agency and went against its original plan to invest in two competing landers, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Instead of this single source...

