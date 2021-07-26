NY Investment Co. Asks To Confirm Awards Against Ex-Broker

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New York state-based investment firm asked a Texas federal judge Monday to confirm arbitration awards totaling nearly $21 million against a former broker the firm says defrauded both the company and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments filed a petition Monday seeking to confirm a $6.8 million award in June to the company as the assignee of claims from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, as part of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration against ex-broker Gopi Krishna Vungarala. The tribe had claimed that Vungarala fraudulently induced it into investing tens of millions of...

