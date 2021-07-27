Rappelling Death Suit Doomed By Waiver, 10th Circ. Finds

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has thrown out a widow's suit alleging that Wilderness Expeditions Inc.'s negligence led to her husband's death while rappelling down a cliff in Colorado, saying that despite some errors on the trial judge's part, a waiver the husband signed before participating clears the company of liability. In an opinion filed Monday, the panel affirmed summary judgment against Texas resident Alicia Hamric, saying that Colorado law governs the case, not Texas', and under Colorado law the waiver is clear and enforceable. According to the complaint, Hamric's husband, Gerald, was rappelling down a cliff face while on a church recreation...

