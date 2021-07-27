Calif. High Court Clears Up FEHA Statute Of Limitations Issue

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday revived a woman's claim that she was denied a promotion after turning down her boss' sexual advances, finding the state Fair Employment and Housing Act's statute of limitations requires a lower court to determine when she learned she wasn't getting promoted. The Golden State's high court revived the quid pro quo case brought by Bonnie Pollack, a customer service representative who said she was denied the promotion after refusing to have sex with an executive vice president at freight trucking company Tri-Modal Distribution Services Inc. Both the Superior Court and the Court of Appeal for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS