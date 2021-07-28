Ky. Town Sued Over Proposed Tribal Grave Relocation

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A dispute over a hilltop cemetery in southern Kentucky reached federal court last week with a new lawsuit accusing local officials of illegally granting permission to relocate the remains of Native Americans, Revolutionary War soldiers and infants. In a complaint filed Friday in Kentucky federal court, 42 people whose family members are buried in the cemetery within Daniel Boone National Forest claim that officials violated the Historic Preservation Act, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and the First Amendment right to freedom of religion when they greenlighted the project. According to the suit, which names individual members of Clay...

