Sullivan & Cromwell Snags Former Assistant Solicitor General

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has brought on a former Trump administration assistant solicitor general as special counsel in its Supreme Court and appellate practice, the firm said Monday. Morgan Ratner, who served under acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall from April 2017 until President Joe Biden's inauguration, will rejoin her former boss, who recently returned to Sullivan & Cromwell after his stint in the previous administration. "Morgan is a star, and her addition to the firm will benefit our clients, who often face the most complex legal issues one can imagine," Sharon Nelles, managing partner for the firm's litigation group, said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS