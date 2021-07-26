Britney Spears Asks To Remove Father From Conservatorship

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Britney Spears asked a California probate judge on Monday to cut her father out of the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for more than a decade, saying James Spears' removal would be in her best interest after she accused him of keeping an abusive grip on her life. Through her new attorney Mathew Rosengart — who came aboard earlier this month — Britney Spears filed a petition to remove her father as the conservator of her finances and to replace him with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant and California-licensed professional fiduciary. The pop star said her father's...

