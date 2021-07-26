Cuomo Pledges To 'Streamline' Pandemic Rent Relief

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- New York state will "streamline" its processing of thousands of applications for federal pandemic rental assistance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, prompting advocates and service providers to ask for details on what the plan entails. Starting Tuesday, a new process will "immediately relax" documentation standards for applicants to the more than $2 billion funding pool, who have been eagerly awaiting reimbursement for rent and utility arrears accrued during the pandemic, according to a statement from the governor's office. "The COVID pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on New Yorkers all across the state, and they need rental assistance now," the governor said in a statement....

