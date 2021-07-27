Profs, 1st Amendment Clinic Side With Facial Data Co. In Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The First Amendment Clinic at Duke Law and two law professors backed Clearview AI in an Illinois federal court suit, arguing that the First Amendment protects the facial recognition company's practice of extracting biometric data from online images of people's faces. The suit opened by Illinois residents is just one of many against Clearview targeting its use of technology to scour the internet for facial images to extract biometric data from for its facial recognition database, which is marketed to for-profit companies and law enforcement agencies. Floyd Abrams of Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP — a veteran of multiple landmark First Amendment trials, including his...

