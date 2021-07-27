Sex Pistols Singer Fights 'Nuclear Button' In Licensing Battle

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten told a court on Tuesday that other band members should not be allowed to use a forgotten "nuclear button" deal to license their music for a TV show about the band without his consent. Mark Cunningham QC of Maitland Chambers, counsel for John Lydon — the singer's legal name — told a judge during closing arguments at the High Court that the band had forgotten about a 1998 agreement that allowed a majority of members of the punk band to make licensing decisions against the wishes of a minority. Cunningham urged the court...

