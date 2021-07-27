APi Buys Fire Systems Biz In $3.1B Deal Built By 4 Firms

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:27 AM EDT) -- APi Group, which owns contracting businesses serving industries like energy and construction, will buy U.K.-based Chubb Fire & Security from Carrier Global at an enterprise value of $3.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by four law firms. The agreement sees APi Group Corp. picking up Chubb from Carrier Global Corp. for $2.9 billion in cash, plus the assumption of about $200 million in debt, according to a statement. Chubb provides fire safety and security services across 17 countries, including in Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. The company, which employs about 13,000 people and serves more than 1.5...

