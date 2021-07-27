Billabong Parent Co. Sues Insurer For Ransomware Coverage

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- As a sportswear company was dealing with a ransomware attack demanding about $25 million in bitcoin payments to unlock its systems, Great American Insurance Co. was dragging its feet during the ordeal, the company alleged in a new lawsuit. In the California federal lawsuit filed Monday, Billabong and Quiksilver parent company Boardriders said its insurer wouldn't cover a ransom payment and took months to provide any coverage. Instead of paying a ransom after the attack in October 2019, Boardriders said it hired IT professionals to restore its systems and lock out the attacker, a process that took several months, according to...

