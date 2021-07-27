Zayat's Bankruptcy Attys Want Out Over Unpaid Fees

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The law firm representing thoroughbred race horse owner Ahmed Zayat in his bankruptcy proceeding has asked a judge to be removed from the case claiming that the businessman owes the firm hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. Jay L. Lubetkin, a partner at Livingston, New Jersey-based firm Rabinowitz Lubetkin & Tully LLC, told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Monday that Zayat owed his firm $368,273 as of June 29. The attorney said he tried to communicate with Zayat — who bred and owns the 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah — at least nine times in July, but...

