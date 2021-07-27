NY's Biggest Health System Loses COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New York's largest health provider can't collect $1.25 billion in insurance coverage for pandemic-related revenue losses and increased costs from caring for COVID-19 patients, a New York federal judge has ruled, dismissing Northwell Health Inc.'s case against its insurers U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Monday granted summary judgment to Lexington Insurance Co. and Interstate Fire & Casualty Co., holding that Northwell failed to allege its properties suffered a direct physical loss or damage, a precondition for coverage. The health system, which owns 23 hospitals, could not show that government orders caused a physical loss by prohibiting access to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS