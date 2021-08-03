White & Case Adds Aussie International Arbitration Partner

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An international law and arbitration specialist has joined White & Case LLP as a global international arbitration partner in its Melbourne, Australia, office. Lee Carroll departed Australian law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth after spending nearly eight years there as special counsel for international arbitration and construction, and her arrival at the global firm expands its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. "Lee's arrival follows the addition in Sydney of disputes partners Brad Strahorn in 2018 and Kate Perumal in 2020 and helps us further meet our objective to offer a true end-to-end service to our clients in the energy, resources and infrastructure...

