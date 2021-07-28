Responding To Fraud Charges Based On Trade Data Analytics

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On July 2, a trader for a large Canadian hedge fund manager was arrested in Austin, Texas, on securities fraud and wire fraud charges. As detailed in a press release[1] and a complaint[2] from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the trader, Sean Wygovsky, allegedly perpetrated a scheme in which he used his access to information about his employer's impending trades to make profitable trades in the accounts of three close relatives by trading in advance of these trades. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which also filed charges, described it as a "lucrative and fraudulent...

