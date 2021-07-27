Mass. Hair Salon's Pandemic Coverage Suit Gets Tossed

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A putative class of salon owners seeking to recover pandemic-related losses from their insurer was swept out of a Massachusetts federal court after a judge held that government stay-at-home orders were not issued as a result of physical damage to properties. U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni said in Monday's ruling that a policy issued by MAPFRE Insurance Co. to Albertina Guzman Picot clearly stated that she had to show that her property was damaged in order to recover business losses. Picot, who owns Cabellos Salon, did not allege that the coronavirus was present at the Westfield, Massachusetts, property when the orders...

