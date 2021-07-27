3 Republican House Members Sue Pelosi Over Mask Fines

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Three GOP members of Congress sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for imposing fines against them for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year, arguing that it is unconstitutional to force minority members to convey political messages they disagree with. Reps.Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., say Pelosi, Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker and Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor designed the House rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus "not for safety, but to compel symbolic speech." In January the House passed a resolution that required members to wear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS