NJ Judiciary Must Face Judge's Pension Interference Claims

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has refused to toss a fellow state jurist's allegations that court officials orchestrated the state Supreme Court's denial of her disability pension application, rejecting the state judiciary's argument that the judge lacked authority to hear the claims. In nixing its bid to largely dismiss Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's suit under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act and Law Against Discrimination, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd on Friday shot down the judiciary's position that only the Supreme Court could consider her claims related to the application. That argument "ignores the fact that the plain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS