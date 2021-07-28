Judge Refuses Hyundai DQ Bid In Florida Franchise Dispute

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Tuesday refused to recuse himself from a dispute between Hyundai and a franchise dealership, saying he never represented the dealership and did not have a conflict of interest. Shortly after Hyundai Motor America Corp. filed a motion to disqualify him, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart issued a short order saying he never represented plaintiff EFN West Palm Motor Sales LLC, which does business as Napleton's West Palm Beach Hyundai, in his time as an attorney before he became a judge in 2017. Hyundai had asked for his disqualification because of a disclosure by Napleton's attorney...

