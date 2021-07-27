Senate Dem Prods CFPB For Scrutiny Of Chime, Fintech Risks

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee is calling on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to explain what it's doing to protect consumers from potential risks posed by nonbank fintech companies, flagging a wave of complaints about mobile banking provider Chime. In a letter dated Tuesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, cited concerns about account closures at Chime in asking the CFPB to detail its efforts to address what he said are the different consumer risks emerging from fintechs like Chime, one of the biggest digital challengers to traditional banks. Brown also invited the CFPB to "offer any guidance on...

