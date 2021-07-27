Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Violated Qualcomm's Rights In Intel IPR

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board violated Qualcomm's rights by not giving it notice and a chance to respond to the board's interpretation of a circuit patent, which was invalidated in an inter partes review challenge by Intel. Concluding that the PTAB ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act, the appeals court vacated the invalidity decision and sent the case back to the board to give Qualcomm another chance to argue the patent is not invalid. Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. both agreed that the patented circuit technology required signals that increase user bandwidth, but in...

